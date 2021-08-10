14 Gang Members Arrested in Charged in Brutal Yonkers Gang Beating
Yonkers, NY (77WABC) — Westchester authorities announce a major takedown of gang members who were involved in a violent assault of a man – all caught on camera. 14 gang members of the vicious 300 Bloodhound Brims street gang were arrested and indicted on a host of felony charges after the brutal assault of a 33-year-old man on North Broadway back in June. Of those 14 arrested, 11 of the suspects were adults and three were adolescents.wabcradio.com
