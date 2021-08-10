Cancel
This is the County in the Bowling Green, KY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1D9KY00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Bowling Green metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 291 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 169 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Bowling Green metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Allen County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Allen County stands at 221 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Bowling Green metro area, Allen County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Allen County, KY 221 46 10,820 2,250
2 Butler County, KY 220 28 11,989 1,528
3 Edmonson County, KY 206 25 7,870 954
4 Warren County, KY 152 192 13,628 17,230

