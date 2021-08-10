Cancel
Public Health

This is the County in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1CeEf00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 873 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 166 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Fayetteville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Madison County stands at 174 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro area, Madison County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Madison County, AR 174 28 10,786 1,734
2 Benton County, AR 170 440 12,826 33,218
3 Washington County, AR 163 373 15,215 34,771
4 McDonald County, MO 140 32 12,967 2,960

Comments / 0

