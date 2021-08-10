Cancel
This is the County in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1Cahl00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa and Illinois, a total of 684 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 179 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Davenport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Rock Island County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Rock Island County stands at 226 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area, Rock Island County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Rock Island County, IL 226 329 10,665 15,493
2 Mercer County, IL 217 34 9,750 1,530
3 Scott County, IA 146 251 12,014 20,698
4 Henry County, IL 142 70 10,484 5,186

