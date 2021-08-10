Cancel
This is the County in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1CUMH00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 671 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 184 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Hickory metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Alexander County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Alexander County stands at 229 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area, Alexander County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Alexander County, NC 229 85 12,449 4,621
2 Catawba County, NC 198 311 13,126 20,573
3 Burke County, NC 183 164 11,774 10,563
4 Caldwell County, NC 136 111 11,971 9,790

