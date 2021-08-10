Cancel
This is the County in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1CKmF00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 2,977 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 78 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Seattle metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Snohomish County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Snohomish County stands at 79 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area, Snohomish County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Snohomish County, WA 79 624 5,565 43,772
2 Pierce County, WA 78 670 7,085 60,917
3 King County, WA 78 1,683 5,515 119,301

