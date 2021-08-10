Cancel
Asheville, NC

This is the County in the Asheville, NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1CGFL00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Asheville metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 637 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 142 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Asheville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Madison County stands at 201 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Asheville metro area, Madison County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Madison County, NC 201 43 7,881 1,687
2 Haywood County, NC 165 100 7,916 4,784
3 Henderson County, NC 145 165 9,515 10,811
4 Buncombe County, NC 129 329 7,469 19,006

