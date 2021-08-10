Cancel
This is the County in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP1CS_0bN1CFMc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1CFMc00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 2,063 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 233 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Greenville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Anderson County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Anderson County stands at 275 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metro area, Anderson County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Anderson County, SC 275 539 12,294 24,096
2 Laurens County, SC 258 172 11,553 7,707
3 Pickens County, SC 249 306 15,964 19,595
4 Greenville County, SC 210 1,046 15,641 77,954

