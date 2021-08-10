Cancel
This is the County in the Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1CETt00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Athens-Clarke County metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 311 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 151 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Athens metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Oglethorpe County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Oglethorpe County stands at 216 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Athens-Clarke County metro area, Oglethorpe County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Oglethorpe County, GA 216 32 10,505 1,553
2 Oconee County, GA 200 74 11,330 4,194
3 Madison County, GA 194 56 11,830 3,419
4 Clarke County, GA 120 149 12,672 15,789

