This is the County in the Toledo, OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Toledo metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 1,111 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 184 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where the rate is slightly higher.

The broader Toledo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lucas County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lucas County stands at 193 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Toledo metro area, Lucas County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

