Toledo, OH

This is the County in the Toledo, OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1CDbA00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Toledo metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 1,111 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 184 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where the rate is slightly higher.

The broader Toledo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lucas County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lucas County stands at 193 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Toledo metro area, Lucas County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Lucas County, OH 193 835 10,187 44,046
2 Fulton County, OH 177 75 10,498 4,441
3 Wood County, OH 155 201 10,335 13,429

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
