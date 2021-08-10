Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

This is the County in the Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP1CS_0bN1CCiR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1CCiR00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Tuscaloosa metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 606 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 251 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Tuscaloosa metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hale County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hale County stands at 531 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Tuscaloosa metro area, Hale County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hale County, AL 531 79 15,913 2,369
2 Pickens County, AL 305 62 12,213 2,479
3 Tuscaloosa County, AL 225 465 13,298 27,422

Comments / 2

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

40K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
City
Delta, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Geography#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy