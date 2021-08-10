Cancel
Beaumont, TX

This is the County in the Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP1CS_0bN1CBpi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1CBpi00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 763 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 186 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Beaumont metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Newton County stands at 270 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Beaumont-Port Arthur metro area, Newton County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Newton County, TX 270 38 4,852 682
2 Hardin County, TX 211 119 11,900 6,709
3 Orange County, TX 187 157 11,145 9,367
4 Jefferson County, TX 176 449 8,660 22,100

ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
