Bismarck, ND

This is the County in the Bismarck, ND Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1CAwz00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Bismarck metropolitan area, located in North Dakota, a total of 314 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 241 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Bismarck metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Morton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Morton County stands at 334 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Bismarck metro area, Morton County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Morton County, ND 334 102 17,725 5,414
2 Sioux County, ND 272 12 15,137 668
3 Burleigh County, ND 210 197 17,303 16,219
4 Oliver County, ND 163 3 8,710 160

