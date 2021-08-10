Cancel
This is the County in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1C99V00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 416 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 245 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Waterloo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grundy County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Grundy County stands at 267 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area, Grundy County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Grundy County, IA 267 33 11,450 1,413
2 Bremer County, IA 254 63 11,980 2,969
3 Black Hawk County, IA 241 320 12,867 17,114

