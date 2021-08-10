Cancel
Belmont County, OH

This is the County in the Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1C8Gm00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Wheeling metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 345 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 242 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Wheeling metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Belmont County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Belmont County stands at 261 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Wheeling metro area, Belmont County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Belmont County, OH 261 179 9,160 6,272
2 Marshall County, WV 250 79 11,588 3,667
3 Ohio County, WV 204 87 10,389 4,420

