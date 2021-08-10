Cancel
This is the County in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1C7O300 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Texarkana metropolitan area, which covers parts of Texas and Arkansas, a total of 308 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 205 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Texarkana metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Little River County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Little River County stands at 346 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Texarkana metro area, Little River County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Little River County, AR 346 43 11,162 1,386
2 Bowie County, TX 243 228 8,843 8,300
3 Miller County, AR 85 37 10,946 4,790

