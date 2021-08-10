Cancel
This is the County in the Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1C6VK00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Winchester metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and West Virginia, a total of 188 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 138 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Winchester metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Winchester, an independent city, has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Winchester stands at 173 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Winchester metro area, Winchester ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Winchester City, VA 173 48 10,734 2,983
2 Hampshire County, WV 154 36 8,321 1,944
3 Frederick County, VA 122 104 9,873 8,407

