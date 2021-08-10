Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita Falls, TX

This is the County in the Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP1CS_0bN1C5cb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1C5cb00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Wichita Falls metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 417 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 276 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Wichita Falls metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wichita County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Wichita County stands at 294 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Wichita Falls metro area, Wichita County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Wichita County, TX 294 388 11,992 15,807
2 Clay County, TX 164 17 10,446 1,085
3 Archer County, TX 137 12 9,512 836

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

40K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Wichita Falls, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Wichita Falls, TX
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Geography#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy