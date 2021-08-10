Cancel
This is the County in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1C3r900 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 2,009 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 241 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Allentown metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carbon County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Carbon County stands at 275 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area, Carbon County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Carbon County, PA 275 176 10,139 6,482
2 Lehigh County, PA 240 871 11,150 40,432
3 Northampton County, PA 239 720 12,131 36,609
4 Warren County, NJ 228 242 9,561 10,163

