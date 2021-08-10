Cancel
Youngstown, OH

This is the County in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1C2yQ00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, a total of 1,374 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 252 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Youngstown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mahoning County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Mahoning County stands at 266 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metro area, Mahoning County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Mahoning County, OH 266 614 9,917 22,915
2 Trumbull County, OH 244 493 8,408 16,967
3 Mercer County, PA 237 267 8,705 9,804

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
