Warner Robins, GA

This is the County in the Warner Robins, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1C15h00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Warner Robins metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 392 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 206 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Warner Robins metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pulaski County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Pulaski County stands at 425 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Warner Robins metro area, Pulaski County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Pulaski County, GA 425 48 8,730 986
2 Peach County, GA 260 70 10,662 2,875
3 Houston County, GA 181 274 10,639 16,138

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
