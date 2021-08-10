Cancel
This is the County in the Staunton-Waynesboro, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP1CS_0bN1C0Cy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1C0Cy00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Staunton-Waynesboro metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 189 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 156 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Staunton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Staunton, an independent city, has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Staunton stands at 286 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Staunton-Waynesboro metro area, Staunton ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Staunton City, VA 286 70 10,527 2,574
2 Waynesboro City, VA 178 39 11,361 2,491
3 Augusta County, VA 107 80 8,130 6,073

