This is the County in the Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN1BmGG00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Fort Smith metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma, a total of 544 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 193 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Fort Smith metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sebastian County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Sebastian County stands at 228 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Fort Smith metro area, Sebastian County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Sebastian County, AR 228 291 13,296 16,947
2 Crawford County, AR 202 126 12,564 7,849
3 Le Flore County, OK 140 70 12,172 6,075
4 Sequoyah County, OK 138 57 11,074 4,580

