Grand Island, NE

This is the County in the Grand Island, NE Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Grand Island metropolitan area, located in Nebraska, a total of 159 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 188 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where the rate is slightly higher.

The broader Grand Island metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Merrick County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Merrick County stands at 192 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Grand Island metro area, Merrick County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Merrick County, NE 192 15 10,086 787
2 Hall County, NE 191 117 12,818 7,863
3 Hamilton County, NE 185 17 10,536 967
4 Howard County, NE 156 10 8,728 559

