This is the County in the Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 503 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 90 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, in some parts of the city the per capita death rate is more in line with the national average.

The broader Durham metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Person County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Person County stands at 186 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Durham-Chapel Hill metro area, Person County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

