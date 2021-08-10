Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil markets sag under “delta hedging”

By Jeffrey Halley
marketpulse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsset classes are going their own ways now regarding their assessment of the risks of the delta-variant. Oil markets continued falling overnight as energy markets fret about future consumption patterns caused by delta-variant restrictions, actual or threatened, just as OPEC+ starts ramping up monthly production. The cases cropping up in China are a genuine concern. If they spike markedly, resulting in inevitable firm action from the government, we can expect oil prices to reflect that reality.

www.marketpulse.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Wti Oil#Crude Oil#Dma#Wti#Us Api Crude Inventories#Api#Oanda Corporation#Asia Pacific#Saxo Capital Markets#Ig#Ifx#Barclays#Bloomberg#Reuters#Cnbc#Msn#Sky Tv#Channel News Asia#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Energy IndustryCNN

Is the oil market broken?

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Are the supply and demand fundamentals that have governed oil markets for decades coming unstuck?. In normal times, a surge in demand and...
Energy Industrygetmarketreport.com

China No Longer Needs So Much Oil And Brent Pays For It Dearly

Oil futures fell more than 4% this Monday, thus extending the heavy losses of the past week. There are three reasons that are driving black gold to fall sharply: the recent strength of the US dollar, concerns about the new restrictions related to the coronavirus in Asia and the loss of momentum of the Chinese economy (lower growth will mean lower consumption of oil) could halt the global recovery in fuel demand.
Trafficfroggyweb.com

Oil falls as Delta surge clouds fuel demand outlook

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday, dropping for a third session, as government-imposed restrictions on mobility to counter the spread of the Delta variant raised worries about a recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude was down 80 cents, or 1.1%, at $69.79 a barrel by...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

The is the fourth article in a series on BP’s recently-released Statistical Review of World Energy 2021. Previous articles provided an overview of this year’s Review, an examination of the data on carbon emissions, and a look at oil supply and demand trends. Today I delve into the data on...
Energy Industryinvezz.com

Crude oil remains under pressure after the IEA’s report

Baker Hughes reported that the U.S. oil rig count increased by ten this week. IEA warned that the Delta variant is cutting into demand for oil as economic growth stalls. If the price falls below $65 support, the next target could be around $60. The price of crude oil weakened...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Cheap USA Oil Snapped Up in Asia

(Bloomberg) -- Asian buyers are snapping up cheap U.S. crude cargoes despite lingering demand concerns due to the latest Covid-19 resurgence, with the flurry of deals likely to be at the expense of Middle Eastern barrels. Chinese, Indian and South Korean companies have purchased at least 7 million barrels this...
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil Extends Declines On Demand Concerns

Oil prices were declining for the second day running on Friday amid concerns that the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant will curtail oil demand growth as the year progresses. Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $71.19 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.3 percent at...
Traffichoustonmirror.com

Oil prices drop as demand concerns persist

NEW YORK, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices fell on Friday as traders worried that the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 would threaten oil demand recovery. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 65 cents to settle at 68.44 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery decreased 72 cents to close at 70.59 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

US will lead global oil production boost in 2022 IEA

Oil-producing states outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) alliance may increase global crude supply threefold next year, led by the US, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). In its monthly report, the IEA says non-OPEC alliance states will increase oil production by a modest 600,000 barrels...
Traffickitco.com

Oil slips but set for weekly gain despite forecast for weaker demand

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Oil fell on Friday, but was on track to post a slight weekly gain, broadly shrugging off a warning from the International Energy Agency that the spread of coronavirus variants is slowing oil demand. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was down 58 cents, or...
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil Futures Settle Notably Lower On Demand Worries

Crude oil futures settled lower on Friday with traders largely making cautious moves as they weighed the outlook for energy demand amid lingering worries about spikes in the delta variant of the coronavirus in several countries. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended down by $0.65 or about...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Asian Markets Stutter As Traders Eye Fed Move, Delta Spread

Asian markets drifted Friday as a broadly positive week drew to a close with investors pricing in the likelihood that Federal Reserve officials will start withdrawing the vast financial support put in place at the start of the pandemic. The fast-spreading Delta virus variant, which is forcing governments to introduce...

Comments / 0

Community Policy