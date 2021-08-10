Cancel
The US Dollar Rally Continues

By Jeffrey Halley
marketpulse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Dollar rose overnight once again, propelled higher by rising US yields, hawkish Fed-speak and perhaps some delta-variant risk-hedging flows. The dollar index rose by 0.20% to 92.97 overnight, with a resistance test at 93.20 seemingly inevitable. That will open further gains to 93.50 and then 94.30. Only a fall through 92.60 changes the narrative.

Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks set for cautious open on China, delta risks

(Aug 16): Asian stocks are set for a steady start Monday as investors await key Chinese data to gauge how the delta virus strain is impacting the recovery from the pandemic. Futures fell in Japan and Australia but inched higher in Hong Kong, while U.S. contracts dipped. U.S. stocks eked out another record Friday but a drop in consumer sentiment to a near-decade low injected some caution, pushing down Treasury yields and the dollar.
Businessfroggyweb.com

Dollar languishes near one-week low after consumer sentiment blow

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar held near a one-week low versus major peers on Monday, after slumping the most in almost seven weeks on Friday as diving U.S. consumer confidence hurt bets for an early tightening of Federal Reserve policy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals,...
BusinessPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hyperinflation, US dollars pricing out Venezuelan consumers

CARACAS, Venezuela — (AP) — Yosmar Sanguino says she struggles to put food on the table for her two daughters and three grandchildren in a low-income neighborhood of Venezuela’s capital. She often whips up arepas — traditional flat, round corn patties — with butter and cheese. But it’s hard to...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Pullback Accelerates as Consumer Sentiment Plunges

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: DETERIORATING SENTIMENT MIGHT KEEP FED AT BAY. USD price action hammered across the board of major currency pairs this morning. US Dollar selling pressure is accelerating in response to dismal consumer sentiment. The DXY Index is down over -0.3% on the session as EUR/USD climbs, USD/JPY sinks.
Marketsactionforex.com

The US Dollar Rebounds On Firm PPI

The US Dollar resumed its rally overnight after a slight correction lower the day before. Above expectation, PPI numbers had the taper-talk running hot again, enough to support US yields and see the dollar index climb 0.11% to 93.00 overnight. The 92.60 and 93.20 levels remain the key near-term support/resistance levels to watch.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar retreats as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August, raising worries of a dent in economic activity. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index fell...
CurrenciesLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar ekes out 2nd week of gains on Fed view

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar consolidated a. second consecutive week of gains on Friday versus its major. rivals as investors weighed the possibility of the Federal. Reserve announcing its plans to reduce its stimulus in the. coming weeks. The greenback's gains were more pronounced against its. emerging...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US consumer confidence fall fails to dent rally

Indices are ending the week on a cautiously positive note, with the FTSE 100 up 20 points as the session draws to a close. Fresh records for the Dow and S&P 500 in the opening minutes of trading this afternoon have confirmed the bullish trend of the past few days, with US indices undeterred by a drop in consumer confidence to levels not seen in almost a decade. It has been a volume-light week for equity markets despite the excitement surrounding all the US price data we’ve received this week, but the bulls have come out on top once again, shrugging off fears of a Friday the 13th-related hiccup. Despite the rise in Delta-variant case numbers, the rebound in earnings on both sides of the Atlantic continues to provide a reason to invest in stocks, record highs for major indices on the two continents being taken as a sign of strength and not irrational exuberance. While the FTSE 100 has made headway today, briefly touching its highest level since February 2020, it continues to lag behind on a longer-term view, a victim perhaps of ongoing concerns that the UK’s recovery is still far from complete, and also of being overlooked as fund managers concentrate on the wider variety of investments available in the US and combined European geographies.
Economymarketpulse.com

Gold to continue ranging

Gold traded in a near $20 an ounce range between $1740.00 and $1760.00 an ounce overnight but ultimately settled almost unchanged for the day at $1752.50 an ounce. Some weekend risk-hedging by Asian investors has lifted gold by a modest 0.20% to $1756.00 an ounce today. The yellow metal staved...
Marketsinvezz.com

DXY: US dollar index set to rebound amid taper talk

The US dollar index retreated after the latest US inflation data. The headline CPI and PPI were better than the median estimates. The Fed is expected to talk about tapering in September. The US dollar index (DXY) has been in a tight range as investors reflect on the mixed US...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan steadies ahead of Fed minutes and Beijing's policy signals

SHANGHAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan was largely flat against the dollar on Friday and looked set for a marginal weekly gain, as market participants awaited next week's Federal Reserve minutes and Beijing's policy signals for more clues on the currency's outlook. The Chinese yuan has been stable in recent weeks. Investors expect this to continue due to a strong trade surplus and their belief that authorities will try and minimise volatility in the currency as they try to broaden regulatory oversight of domestically oriented industries and trim leverage. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4799 per dollar, 45 pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4754. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4790 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4784 at midday, 7 pips firmer than the previous late session close. If the market closes the late night session at the midday level, the yuan would have gained 0.1% to the dollar for the week, reversing a 0.35% loss a week ago. Traders said the dollar was likely the key factor influencing the yuan's movements in the near term, as the market remained focused on the timing of the Fed tapering. "U.S. data and tapering talks should continue to affect the market," said a trader at a foreign bank. Some market economists and analysts believe the Fed actions could be critical for the timing of any PBOC monetary easing, as the central bank tries to prop up the economy without adding too much downard pressure on the yuan. Investors will eye how the Chinese central bank rolls over a batch of 700 billion yuan ($108.07 billion) worth of medium-term loans next Tuesday, as it tries to gauge any policy signals. "The coronavirus resurgence and the pressure to roll over a large amount of maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans will spur the PBOC to review their policy framework, in our view," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ. "We believe that the central bank will go beyond liquidity injections, possibly retooling the targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) like in 2018-19, and to include support for 'green' financing, likely with a 15 basis points rate cut from the current 2.95%." China is also due to release its monthly fixing of lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) next Friday. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.957 from the previous close of 92.981, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4791 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4799 6.4754 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.4784 6.4791 0.01% Divergence from -0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.77% Spot change since 2005 27.76% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.76 98.71 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.957 92.981 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4791 -0.01% * Offshore 6.6575 -2.67% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 6.4774 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY declines below 110.30 as US Treasury bond yields turn south

US/DJPY is posting small daily losses during the European session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1%. US Dollar Index stays below 93.00 ahead of consumer confidence data. After closing the last two trading days in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair edged lower during the European...
Stocksmarketpulse.com

Asian equities are trade heavy.

Asian equities are enduring a mostly negative day, despite a modestly positive overnight lead from Wall Street. Overnight, the rally continued Wall Street, with the S&P 500 rising by 0.29%. The Nasdaq climbed 0.35%, while the Dow Jones finished just 0.04% higher following a mixed set of earnings releases in the US, and overall volumes lower than average. US futures are unchanged in Asia as of midday.
Economymarketpulse.com

Week Ahead – Fed minutes the highlight

Inflation data this week provided some light relief in the markets, even if it has probably done nothing to influence the Federal Reserve ahead of a significant few months. The economy is strong, the labour market is seeing major improvements and while inflation is not a problem, it’s also not something to ignore altogether.
Foreign Policyindybay.org

The US continues to obstruct China

The United States has again demonstrated its willingness to tighten the approach towards Beijing in the economic sphere. The Budget Committees' hearings were held in both chambers of the U.S. Congress on June 16 and 17. The US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen was among the speakers. She mostly talked about the problems emanating from China.
BusinessDailyFx

USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Rally to Face Slowing US Inflation

USD/JPY has reversed course after taking out the July low (109.06) amid a recovery in longer-dated US Treasury yields, but fresh data prints coming out of the US may rattle the recent advance in the exchange rate as inflation is expected to slow for the first time in 2021. USD/JPY...
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Inflation May Have Peaked, Dollar Rally Cools

Dollar and yields pull back slightly but remain supported by tapering bets. US stocks extend record streak as Senate opens path for $3.5 trillion budget plan. The rate of inflation in the United States remained at a 13-year high in July according to the consumer price index out yesterday. But there was good news for both consumers and policymakers as price pressures for some of the categories such as used cars and airfares that had surged in recent months appeared to be easing.

