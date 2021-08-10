Officer’s son starts school with police escort after dad’s death from COVID-19

A 22-year-old pregnant woman was arrested Monday for thrashing her 2-year-old daughter to death in India. The incident took place Saturday inside their house in the western state of Maharashtra. According to local media reports, the accused, identified as Neha Soni, was infuriated when she saw her child playing with water. The woman grabbed the child and slammed her on the floor of the house, causing serious injuries. The girl was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, The Indian Express reported.