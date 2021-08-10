Another mixed day for Asian equities.

Wall Street had a mixed session, torn between delta concerns and Fed tapering following a jump in the JOLTS job opening above 10 million and hawkish comments from Fed officials. In the end, Wall Street chose delta hedging, rotating modestly out of growth and back to their technology happy place. The S&P 500 eased 0.09%, the Nasdaq edged 0.16% higher, while the Down Jones fell by 0.31%. In Asia, US futures have continued to sag, all three indices down by around 0.15%.