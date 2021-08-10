Gold prices recover, but don’t be flash-crash fooled.

Gold has reclaimed all of the Asia flash crash. A notable area of resistance nears. Big increase in weekly retail traders net-short positions. The gold flash crash seen in Asia at the start of the week has now been fully retraced, leaving the precious metal just below a prior support level that now acts as resistance. Gold has been under pressure from a stronger US dollar, and higher US Treasury yields, as market thoughts now turn to the timing of taper talks, as the US looks to reduce its bond-buying program. There are growing expectations, fueled by some hawkish Fed talk of late, that Fed chair Jerome Powell may use the Jackson Hole Symposium – ‘Macroeconomic Policy in an Uneven Economy’ (August 26-28) as a springboard to suggest that the US QE program may soon begin to be wound down, with an official timetable announced by the Fed in November. These expectations have pushed the US dollar higher, weighing on the price of gold.