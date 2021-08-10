Cancel
Gastonia, NC

Toddler accidentally shoots, kills father in North Carolina home, family says

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
GASTONIA, N.C. — A father is dead after his toddler son found a gun and accidentally shot him in a North Carolina home, the boy’s family said.

According to WSOC-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday at a home on West Fifth Avenue in Gastonia. The 2-year-old boy, who was visiting his grandmother with his parents, found a gun and began to play with it, believing it was a toy, the grandmother said. He then accidentally fired the weapon, striking his father, Markovia Lashawn Durham, 29, she said.

Emergency crews responded to the home and pronounced Durham dead, the news outlet reported.

No further details were immediately available.

The Gastonia Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, did not say whether the boy was involved but is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 704-866-6878.

– Visit WSOCTV.com for the latest on this developing story.

©2021 Cox Media Group

