Rockies manager Bud Black is fond of saying, “Every day is a test.”. His road-challenged Rockies will surely be tested over the next seven days. They begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday in Houston with two games against the Astros, followed by a four-game series at San Francisco against the Giants, who lead the National League West. The results will tell us plenty about how far the Rockies might have come or how far they still have to go.