Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Against expectations, patients who isolate before surgery 20% more likely to develop post-operative lung complications

By Association of Anaesthetists
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research published in Anaesthesia shows that, against expectations, patients isolating before surgery (mainly to avoid COVID-19 and its complications) are actually at a 20% increased risk of developing post-operative lung complications compared with patients who do not isolate. This goes completely against the current guidance in common use which mandates isolation before surgery.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 58

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prospective Cohort Study#Fitness#Complication#Anaesthesia#Covid#Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Patient case strongly suggests link between COVID-19 vaccine and Bell's palsy

The case of a patient who experienced two facial palsies—one after the first and another after the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine—strongly suggests that Bell's palsy (facial nerve palsy of unknown cause) is linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, doctors write in the journal BMJ Case Reports. They describe...
Healthaao.org

Cataract surgery complications appear more common among highly diversified surgeons

Review of: Surgical outcomes among focused versus diversified cataract surgeons. Campbell R, El-Defrawy S, Gill S, et al. Ophthalmology, June 2021. This retrospective, population-based cohort study evaluated the effect of surgical practice focus on cataract surgical outcomes. Study design. Using a national healthcare population-based database, researchers evaluated outcomes of 1,101,864...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Bell's palsy IS linked to the COVID-19 vaccine: Man, 61, developed rare facial paralysis that occurs in just 0.02% of patients after both shots of Pfizer

COVID-19 vaccines are linked to the risk of developing Bell's palsy, a new report from the UK's National Health Service (NHS) suggests. Researchers detailed the case of a 61-year-old man in England who receive both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. After each dose, he developed facial paralysis shortly thereafter,...
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

NHS doctor warns routine surgery may come to a 'STANDSTILL' again if Covid ICU admissions continue to rise - as data suggests number of infected patients needing treatment may be slowing

NHS medics have warned routine surgery could grind to a 'standstill' again if Covid ICU admissions approach levels of previous waves. Currently there are more than 500 Covid patients in intensive care, double the number last month. But this is still an eighth of the 4,000 in January. There are...
Public Healthfinchannel.com

One in two hospitalised COVID-19 patients develop a complication

The FINANCIAL — A study of more than 70,000 people in 302 UK hospitals finds that one in two people hospitalised with COVID-19 developed at least one complication, UKRI notes. The ongoing study, called ISARIC4C, was funded by the Medical Research Council and the National Institute for Health Research. The...
Cancerbeckershospitalreview.com

Lung cancer patients who quit smoking see survival benefit, study finds

Lung cancer patients who quit smoking after diagnosis lived nearly 22 months longer than patients who continued smoking, according to research published July 27 in Annals of Internal Medicine. A total of 517 patients with non-small cell lung cancer were included in the study. Researchers identified the participants from a...
Public Healthwgnsradio.com

MEDICAL: Heart disease likely to remain #1 killer in U.S. indefinitely due to long-term COVID-19 impact

Heart disease and stroke continue to kill more people in the U.S. than any other cause, despite, and likely even due to, the impact of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic last year, according to new provisional data released today from the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That trend is likely to continue for years to come as the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus will directly affect cardiovascular health, according to the American Heart Association, the leading global volunteer organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke for all.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Study confirms safety of stem cell therapy for chronic knee pain

A study released in Stem Cells Translational Medicine has confirmed the safety of a novel type of cellular therapy for knee pain caused by osteoarthritis. Conducted by a multi-institutional team of researchers in Japan who had developed the new therapy, the study was designed to confirm that their treatment—which involves transplanting the patient's own mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) into the affected knee—did not cause tumors.
HealthNIH Director's Blog

Effects of pre-operative isolation on postoperative pulmonary complications after elective surgery: an international prospective cohort study

COVIDSurg Collaborative 1 ; GlobalSurg Collaborative. We aimed to determine the impact of pre-operative isolation on postoperative pulmonary complications after elective surgery during the global SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. We performed an international prospective cohort study including patients undergoing elective surgery in October 2020. Isolation was defined as the period before surgery during which patients did not leave their house or receive visitors from outside their household. The primary outcome was postoperative pulmonary complications, adjusted in multivariable models for measured confounders. Pre-defined sub-group analyses were performed for the primary outcome. A total of 96,454 patients from 114 countries were included and overall, 26,948 (27.9%) patients isolated before surgery. Postoperative pulmonary complications were recorded in 1947 (2.0%) patients of which 227 (11.7%) were associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Patients who isolated pre-operatively were older, had more respiratory comorbidities and were more commonly from areas of high SARS-CoV-2 incidence and high-income countries. Although the overall rates of postoperative pulmonary complications were similar in those that isolated and those that did not (2.1% vs 2.0%, respectively), isolation was associated with higher rates of postoperative pulmonary complications after adjustment (adjusted OR 1.20, 95%CI 1.05-1.36, p = 0.005). Sensitivity analyses revealed no further differences when patients were categorised by: pre-operative testing; use of COVID-19-free pathways; or community SARS-CoV-2 prevalence. The rate of postoperative pulmonary complications increased with periods of isolation longer than 3 days, with an OR (95%CI) at 4-7 days or ≥ 8 days of 1.25 (1.04-1.48), p = 0.015 and 1.31 (1.11-1.55), p = 0.001, respectively. Isolation before elective surgery might be associated with a small but clinically important increased risk of postoperative pulmonary complications. Longer periods of isolation showed no reduction in the risk of postoperative pulmonary complications. These findings have significant implications for global provision of elective surgical care.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Dapagliflozin found effective and safe in adults with advanced kidney disease

Studies have shown that diabetes drugs called sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors can provide kidney- and cardiovascular-related benefits to individuals with or without diabetes and with or without impaired kidney function. An analysis appearing in an upcoming issue of JASN now provides insights about the efficacy and safety of SGLT2 inhibitors in people with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD), an especially vulnerable population.
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

Potential Biomarker Found for Lung Disease in Scleroderma Patients

Newswise — Researchers have discovered a protein that may predict disease severity for a lung condition that often proves fatal to patients with scleroderma. The recent study, published in Arthritis Care & Research and investigated by a Michigan Medicine researcher, found a novel adipokine, known as CTRP9, is associated with pulmonary function for scleroderma patients with interstitial lung disease. The pulmonary condition can cause scarring in the lungs, making it harder for optimal gas exchange.
Public HealthMedscape News

Study Finds Benefit in Positive Airway Pressure for Hospitalised COVID Patients

Patients hospitalised with COVID-19 were less likely to need tracheal intubation when they received continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment, researchers said. Preliminary data from a study also found there was no benefit from using high flow nasal oxygenation (HFNO) over standard oxygen delivery. Researchers from the Respiratory Strategies in...

Comments / 58

Community Policy