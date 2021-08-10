Special Weather Statement issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 02:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Carter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Carter County through 330 AM CDT At 247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Van Buren, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hunter around 305 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Ellsinore. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH