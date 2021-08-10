Cancel
Celebrities

Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
Actress Christina Applegate has revealed that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The Dead To Me and Anchorman star posted on Twitter: “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it.”

The U.S. actress followed that up with a message saying: “As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo”

Emmy winner Applegate is well known for performances in shows including Married…with Children , Jesse , Friends , Samantha Who? and more recently, Netflix’s Dead To Me . She has also been Tony nominated for her stage work and has starred in movies including The Sweetest Thing , Anchorman , Hall Pass , and Bad Moms .

The decorated actress is no stranger to adversity having previously spoken about her 2008 battle with breast cancer after which she had a double masectomy as well as her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.

