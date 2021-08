American actor Jim Belushi is facing the end of his marriage — again. The comedian became a celebrity thanks to his work on "Saturday Night Live" and went on to star in countless TV shows and movies throughout the '80s and '90s, per his IMDb credits. But just because Belushi was a notable name in past decades does not mean his career has slowed; the actor has worked steadily for more than four decades, which is no small feat. Fans also know Belushi as the brother of the late actor, John Belushi, according to the Daily Mail.