Skimo star Grace Staberg dominates the TransRockies 120-mile, six-day trail race
FRISCO — Grace Staberg ran away to a dominant victory in the TransRockies Run, a 120-mile, six-day trail running race last week. The endurance athlete and U.S. ski mountaineer won all six stages on the journey that featured high-Alpine running to start in Buena Vista and Twin Lakes. Runners then took a multiday journey to the finish, from Leadville through Camp Hale, to Red Cliff and Vail, ultimately to a finish in Beaver Creek.www.aspentimes.com
