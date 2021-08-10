Cancel
Skimo star Grace Staberg dominates the TransRockies 120-mile, six-day trail race

By Antonio Olivero Summit Daily
Aspen Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO — Grace Staberg ran away to a dominant victory in the TransRockies Run, a 120-mile, six-day trail running race last week. The endurance athlete and U.S. ski mountaineer won all six stages on the journey that featured high-Alpine running to start in Buena Vista and Twin Lakes. Runners then took a multiday journey to the finish, from Leadville through Camp Hale, to Red Cliff and Vail, ultimately to a finish in Beaver Creek.

