Tiny 'maniac' robots could deliver drugs directly to central nervous system

When lockdowns lifted and most of the US began to reopen, many people were cautiously optimistic that we had turned the corner in the pandemic. Now? The optimism is still there, albeit tempered by doubt and uncertainty. Cases in New York are spiking again. The Delta variant, which is more easily transmissible than previous strains of the virus, is driving an increase in hospitalizations. Many people are still unvaccinated, and with school right around the corner, there is currently no approved vaccine for children under 12. We aren’t out of the woods yet, leaving many to ask where we go from here.