Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; North Walton; South Walton; Washington This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **TROPICAL STORM WATCH ISSUED** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, North Walton, South Walton, and Washington * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, North Walton, South Walton, and Washington * STORM INFORMATION: - About 400 miles south of Panama City or about 370 miles south of Apalachicola - 24.4N 84.6W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement North-northwest or 330 degrees at 8 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred are continuing to get better organized as they enter the southeastern Gulf this morning. Fred is forecast to become a tropical storm again today as it moves north- northwestward across the eastern Gulf before turning to the north as it approaches the Gulf coast Monday night. There is still considerable uncertainty with the track of Fred as the center has not fully reformed at this time, and therefore the models are having a hard time initializing the location of the system. Once the center reforms, we should have a much clearer picture of the eventual track and intensity forecast. With the latest eastward trend, aforementioned uncertainty, and an expansion in the forecast wind radii, we have issued a Tropical Storm Watch for our Florida Panhandle and western Big Bend counties as well as portions of SE Alabama. The primary hazard with Fred is expected to be heavy rainfall and flooding. A widespread 4 to 8 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts near 12 inches will be possible across the Florida Panhandle, with a widespread 3 to 5 inches, isolated 9 inches possible for Southeast Alabama, portions of Southwest Georgia, and the western Florida Big Bend. If realized, these amounts would likely cause flash flooding and river flooding across the area. Therefore, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued from Tallahassee to Albany and areas westward. Other hazards with Fred may include sustained tropical storm force winds in the Tropical Storm Watch area with gusts to tropical storm force possible further inland. Gusty winds can cause scattered tree damage and power outages. A few tornadoes will be possible with the outer bands of Fred. A storm surge of 1 to 3 feet will be possible along our Florida Panhandle and Big Bend Coast, including Apalachee Bay. These values could cause minor coastal flooding in some areas. Additionally rough marine conditions, high surf, deadly rip currents, and beach erosion are expected. Impacts are forecast to begin to arrive as early as late tonight or early Monday morning. Conditions should improve Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the Florida Panhandle, western Big Bend, Southeast Alabama, and SW Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts elsewhere across the area. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across the Florida Panhandle, coastal western Big Bend, and SE Alabama. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. * SURGE: Prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the Panhandle and Big Bend coasts. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the Gulf of Mexico or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 11 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.