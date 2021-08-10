Cancel
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Citrus COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tides 1 to 3 feet above normal. * WHERE...Coastal Citrus County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Effective: 2021-08-15 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT Sunday through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-08-15 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Bedford; Floyd; Franklin; Roanoke A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Roanoke, northeastern Floyd, west central Bedford and northwestern Franklin Counties, the City of Salem and the City of Roanoke through 830 PM EDT At 801 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Roanoke Mountain, or near Boones Mill, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Roanoke Salem Vinton Boones Mill Copper Hill Stewartsville and Bent Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Levy COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tides 1 to 3 feet above normal. * WHERE...Coastal Levy and Coastal Citrus Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Effective: 2021-08-15 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Campbell and southeastern Bedford Counties through 815 PM EDT At 750 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Huddleston, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moneta Huddleston Leesville and Smith Mountain Lake State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; North Walton; South Walton; Washington This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **TROPICAL STORM WATCH ISSUED** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, North Walton, South Walton, and Washington * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, North Walton, South Walton, and Washington * STORM INFORMATION: - About 400 miles south of Panama City or about 370 miles south of Apalachicola - 24.4N 84.6W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement North-northwest or 330 degrees at 8 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred are continuing to get better organized as they enter the southeastern Gulf this morning. Fred is forecast to become a tropical storm again today as it moves north- northwestward across the eastern Gulf before turning to the north as it approaches the Gulf coast Monday night. There is still considerable uncertainty with the track of Fred as the center has not fully reformed at this time, and therefore the models are having a hard time initializing the location of the system. Once the center reforms, we should have a much clearer picture of the eventual track and intensity forecast. With the latest eastward trend, aforementioned uncertainty, and an expansion in the forecast wind radii, we have issued a Tropical Storm Watch for our Florida Panhandle and western Big Bend counties as well as portions of SE Alabama. The primary hazard with Fred is expected to be heavy rainfall and flooding. A widespread 4 to 8 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts near 12 inches will be possible across the Florida Panhandle, with a widespread 3 to 5 inches, isolated 9 inches possible for Southeast Alabama, portions of Southwest Georgia, and the western Florida Big Bend. If realized, these amounts would likely cause flash flooding and river flooding across the area. Therefore, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued from Tallahassee to Albany and areas westward. Other hazards with Fred may include sustained tropical storm force winds in the Tropical Storm Watch area with gusts to tropical storm force possible further inland. Gusty winds can cause scattered tree damage and power outages. A few tornadoes will be possible with the outer bands of Fred. A storm surge of 1 to 3 feet will be possible along our Florida Panhandle and Big Bend Coast, including Apalachee Bay. These values could cause minor coastal flooding in some areas. Additionally rough marine conditions, high surf, deadly rip currents, and beach erosion are expected. Impacts are forecast to begin to arrive as early as late tonight or early Monday morning. Conditions should improve Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the Florida Panhandle, western Big Bend, Southeast Alabama, and SW Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts elsewhere across the area. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across the Florida Panhandle, coastal western Big Bend, and SE Alabama. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. * SURGE: Prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the Panhandle and Big Bend coasts. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the Gulf of Mexico or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 11 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Effective: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of at least 5 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 PM Monday to 6 AM CDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 PM CDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-08-15 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT Sunday through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-08-15 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lewis; Northwest Randolph; Upshur A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Upshur Counties through 830 PM EDT At 753 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rock Cave, or 13 miles south of Buckhannon, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Buckhannon, Rock Cave, Alexander, Kanawha Head, Eden, Tallmansville, Overhill, Alton and French Creek. This includes Route 33 between mile markers 15 and 17. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-15 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of at least 5 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 PM Monday to 6 AM CDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 PM CDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-08-15 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Rice A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Rice, southwestern Ellsworth and east central Barton Counties through 715 PM CDT At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bushton, or 6 miles east of Claflin, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chase, Bushton, Lorraine and Silica. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-14 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT/midnight CDT/ for northeastern Colorado...northwestern Kansas... and southwestern Nebraska. Target Area: Dundy Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, northern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska through 1130 PM MDT/1230 AM CDT/ At 1023 PM MDT/1123 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles north of Haigler to 10 miles south of Yuma. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of Yuma County County in northeastern Colorado, northern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska, including the following locations... Abarr, Beecher Island and Heartstrong. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 217 and 268. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-15 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Jackson; Transylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Transylvania, southeastern Jackson, northwestern Pickens and northeastern Oconee Counties through 830 PM EDT At 807 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Pickens, or 4 miles southeast of Gorges State Park, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rosman, Lake Toxaway, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park, Jocassee Gorges, Balsam Grove, Wolf Mountain, Rocky Bottom and Sapphire. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-15 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; Northwest Nicholas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Nicholas and southeastern Clay Counties through 800 PM EDT At 729 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Summersville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Summersville, Widen, Kesslers Cross Lanes, Bickmore and Drennan. This includes Route 19 between mile markers 37 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-15 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kanawha; Northwest Fayette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kanawha and northwestern Fayette Counties through 815 PM EDT At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Powellton, or 11 miles northwest of Fayetteville, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Montgomery, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers, Gauley Bridge, Pratt, Powellton, Handley, Dawes, Pond Gap and Sharon. This includes West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 68 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-15 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-08-15 13:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Las Animas County through 630 PM MDT At 554 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Trinchera, or 25 miles northwest of Des Moines, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Trinchera around 605 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Branson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-15 18:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Manatee, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Sarasota, Pinellas, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-08-15 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Smith Mountain Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Floyd; Franklin; Roanoke A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Roanoke, northeastern Floyd, southwestern Bedford and northern Franklin Counties through 800 PM EDT At 731 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Copper Hill. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Boones Mill Copper Hill Moneta Bent Mountain Burnt Chimney Check and Northwest Smith Mountain Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

