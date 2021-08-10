Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 02:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 02:55:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MITCHELL SOUTHWESTERN JEWELL...SOUTHEASTERN SMITH AND NORTHEASTERN OSBORNE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with these thunderstorms.alerts.weather.gov
