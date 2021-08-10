Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mitchell and southern Jewell Counties through 330 AM CDT At 244 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cawker City to Hunter. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Victor around 255 AM CDT. Glen Elder and Ionia around 300 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Jewell and Randall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH