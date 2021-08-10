Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Arit Anderson: Meet the TV gardener who wants her show garden to feel like a big hug

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fvGfc_0bN16Xp900
Arit Anderson (Hannah Stephenson/PA)

Gardeners’ World presenter and designer Arit Anderson is no newcomer to the show garden circuit.

She won an RHS Fresh Talent award at the Chelsea Flower Show back in 2013, and a gold for her show garden at the RHS Hampton Court show in 2016, which highlighted climate change and the use of renewable energy.

“It was then I realised that show gardens aren’t sustainable,” says Anderson, when we catch up at the recent BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair at Beaulieu, Hampshire.

And this is why she agreed to take on the BBC One Show and RHS Garden Of Hope show garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in September. The garden will live on after the show, as it’s being transferred to the Rosewood Mother and Baby Unit in Kent, to provide a sanctuary and place of hope for new mothers with serious mental ill health and their babies.

“It’s not about medals – it’s more for the experience,” Anderson explains. “I’d been happily doing gardens in situ, so when the RHS asked me, I thought I had a get-out clause. I only wanted to do the show garden if it would be relocated.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYfBp_0bN16Xp900
The BBC One Show and RHS Garden of Hope illustration (Rachel Sampson Design/PA)

The unit in Dartford, Kent, is a real haven for the women there. Anderson, who was a holistic and wellbeing therapist before becoming a garden designer, hopes it will go some way to aid their wellbeing.

“The garden has been designed to give them much needed space. This year has been really difficult for a lot of people and has brought people closer to nature.”

The show garden, which she hopes will create the feeling of a big hug, features a steam bent wooden sculpture which flows through the space, as well as seating areas and a child’s swing.

She’s not going to have too many floriforous subjects, although dahlias will add pops of colour, but wants the garden to have a natural feel – with a number of trees, some turning with autumnal colours, and areas of dense, rich green planting at the front, becoming more colourful as you walk through it.

Natural artwork within the space will be designed by sculptor Charlie Whinney, a leader in using wood in innovative ways, as well as covered seating and safe places for the women who are struggling with perinatal mental ill health, to use at the NHS Trust.

“Plants will be inspired by an edible forest garden with dahlias – whose tubers are eaten in Mexico – and fruit trees, possibly with medlar and malus. I didn’t want to just set out an allotment, or put in too many traditional edibles,” adds Anderson.

Other plants she hopes to incorporate include Elaeagnus umbellata (autumn olive), corkscrew hazel and Selinum wallichianum, along with hops used as climbing plants, although plant availability will be key. She wants to include a mix of edible, medicinal and wildlife friendly subjects.

“Central to everything in it, is how I hope it will help those using it at Rosewood over the coming years. I want it to provide the women with hope and be a place to relax in and feel nurtured in, in the way that only being immersed in nature can nurture you.”

She’s positive about the show’s move to September, postponed from the traditional May event. “I quite like it moving. It’s definitely going to be a challenge but it will be interesting for people to see Chelsea with a different plant range, as autumnal plants will create a different vibe – and of course, we won’t have the Chelsea cough from the [pollen from the] plane trees.”

The one challenge will be holding plants back, if the summer has been hot, she reflects. “It’s far easier to warm plants up to bring them on. The challenge of September is if we’ve had a really hot summer, it much harder to cool them down. Many plants set for Chelsea may have had their peak by the end of August.”

Despite the obstacles, she believes Chelsea should be sending out a message. “We’ve got to really help people to value green space and look after it,” says Anderson. “This is our window of opportunity.”

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show runs from September 21-26 in the grounds of the Royal Hospital, Chelsea, SW3. For more information and tickets, visit rhs.org.uk.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardeners#Fruit Trees#The Rhs Hampton Court#Bbc Gardeners#Rosewood Mother#Baby#Rhs#The Nhs Trust#Elaeagnus Umbellata#The Royal Hospital#Sw3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Gardeningyourvalley.net

Sharon Connors: Life is like a well-planted garden

Being born and raised on the rich Midwest soil (Chicago to be exact), I could always look forward to fresh-out-of-the-garden juicy red apples, hot-buttered sweet corn on the cob and lots of watermelon. My family would stop at the Big Apple apple orchard on the way home from our day...
GardeningApartment Therapy

The 7 Trees You Should Never Plant in Your Yard, According to Real Estate Pros

A quick heads-up: Note that any specific plants mentioned in this story or any others may be toxic to pets or humans. “Toxic” plants can induce symptoms that range from mild (upset stomach) to severe (possible death). If you have a cat, dog, or kid, make sure you research the plants ahead of time on a reputable site like ASPCA.org, PetPoisonHelpline.org, Poison.org, or by calling your vet or pediatrician.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Beautiful White Grizzly Bear Sighted Near Train Track

This video's got everything: a big train, a pretty bear, a concerned family filming the whole thing, all the ingredients of a classic. Firstly, that white grizzly is really a marvel. Note, it's not a polar bear, or a spirit bear, it's a grizzly bear with white fur. You can tell by the hump in its back, specific to grizzlies. Without seeing its eyes up close, we don't know whether it is albino or not (i.e. whether it is albinism or another genetic disorder), but regardless, the bear's as pretty as a snowflake.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Millionaire mother-of-two left stunned after eight-year-old daughter begs her to 'stop working constantly' and do the school run more often as they swap lives with a family-of-five who live on £100 per week on Rich House Poor House

A workaholic mother-of-two realised she was not spending enough time with her daughters after swapping houses and budget with a skint family in Buckinghamshire. Kelly Filistad, the CEO of a successful digital marketing company based in Buckinghamshire, appears on Channel 5's Rich House, Poor House tonight as she describes struggling to juggle work life with family life.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

“We saw her hand and foot were different before they took her away.’: Mom to daughter with congenital limb difference vows ‘I wouldn’t have her any other way’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My history before getting settled down with a family is quite long. I’m a 26 year old Norwegian woman from Hordaland, West Norway. I’m together with my best friend, a lovely man from Dublin, Ireland who is 32 years old. We meet when we where living in Fuengirola in Spain.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."

Comments / 0

Community Policy