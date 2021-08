The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the UCF Golden Knights. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) recap the Golden Knights season from a year ago and key in on their current roster and what we should expect from UCF this upcoming season. Did UCF improve at head coach with the hiring of Gus Malzhan? Does Dillon Gabriel get worse with the hiring? Will the UCF wide receiving core reload? Did the AAC lineup UCF with a nice schedule? Will UCF be able to improve defensively? Could UCF win the AAC this year? We talk it all on this special UCF Knights edition of The College Football Experience.