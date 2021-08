Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic team were in scintillating form at Paradise this afternoon, taking full advantage of Rangers dropping points against Dundee United yesterday with a 6-0 win. New Bhoy Kyogo Furuhashi bagged a hat trick on his home debut, adding to goals scored by Rogic, Ralston and Edouard. It goes without saying that the margin of victory was emphatic but the scoreline certainly didn’t flatter the Bhoys, who could easily have racked up double figures on another day.