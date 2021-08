Twin Falls is only a little over two hours away from Idaho Falls, which means you can make it to this neighboring city and back in less than a day, but what is there to do once you’ve made it to the city known for Shoshone Falls? After viewing the falls, there are plenty of other activities for the whole family, including canoeing the Snake River (going right up to the falls if you so desire), viewing Perrine Bridge and stopping in the Visitor’s Center, as well as taking a guided tour of the Shoshone ice caves. So, pack a picnic lunch and get the whole family together for a fun trip!