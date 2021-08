Faced with the Taliban’s rapid advance in Afghanistan towards the capital Kabul, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) spoke of the next steps during a crisis meeting with part of her cabinet. “It was discussed how, with the help of the Bundeswehr, the fastest possible return of employees of the German Embassy and German organizations working in Afghanistan as well as local Afghan staff can be guaranteed,” said a government spokesperson on Saturday. “The German Bundestag will be involved in such a decision,” he assures us.