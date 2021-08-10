Cancel
Ocean City, MD

Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort Adopts Latest in Personalized In-Room Entertainment and Guest Service With BeyondTV by Hotel Internet Services

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEAN CITY, Md. - Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, has announced the successful implementation of its fully comprehensive BeyondTV guest streaming and services platform at The 9100 Club, situated inside the Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort. A boutique hotel located in Ocean City, Maryland, The 9100 Club with BeyondTV can now ensure that each guest has complete control over their guestroom entertainment experience while gaining both instant and convenient access to hotel amenity information via guestroom television.

