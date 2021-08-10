Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort Adopts Latest in Personalized In-Room Entertainment and Guest Service With BeyondTV by Hotel Internet Services

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN) - Get Report, announced a global collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) - Get Report, the world's largest hotel franchising company, to upgrade its technology infrastructure and develop and deliver new guest services across its 21 hotel brands—including Days Inn, La Quinta, Microtel, Ramada, Super 8, and Wyndham. Moving to AWS enables Wyndham to enhance business performance, reinvest approximately 45% of reduced data center operating costs, and shut down additional physical datacenters, putting it on track to achieve its goal of running 90% of its infrastructure in the cloud. The announcement is part of Wyndham's multiyear digital transformation and investment in technology that automates hotel reservations, supports its franchisees by helping simplify operations, and enhances the guest experience across Wyndham properties globally.