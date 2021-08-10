Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Officer’s son starts school with police escort after dad’s death from COVID-19

By KTNV Staff
KPLC TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The first day of school was special for a Las Vegas boy who got a police escort from his father’s fellow officers. It came only months after his father’s death from COVID-19. Noah Swanger made quite the entrance Monday on his first day of 4th grade at Steve Schorr Elementary in Las Vegas. It’s his first year without his father, a police officer who died of COVID-19, there to walk him to class.

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Covid 19#Escort#Ktnv#Cnn Newsource
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Biden court win on eviction ban extension draws appeals from Realtors, landlords

Groups against President Biden’s new coronavirus eviction moratorium appealed one day after a federal judge ruled it could stand, according to reports. Two chapters of the National Association of Realtors and a group of landlords requested "immediate" action from the Washington, D.C. Court of Appeals on Saturday and may get a ruling by the end of next week, according to Politico.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...

Comments / 0

Community Policy