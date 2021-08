Espino (3-3) took the loss Wednesday as the Nationals were downed 9-5 by the Phillies, coughing up six runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three. The right-hander came into Wednesday having not allowed more than three runs in any outing this season, but after being staked to an early 3-0 lead, Espino couldn't keep the Phillies off the bases. The 34-year-old is also having trouble keeping the ball in the yard, serving up six homers over his last 26.1 innings, including a Rhys Hoskins blast in this one. Espino still sports a 3.66 ERA and 1.10 WHIP through 66.1 frames on the season, but further regression could be coming in a hurry.