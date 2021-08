Happ did not factor in the decision against Atlanta on Wednesday, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four. Nolan Arenado's first-inning three-run homer staked Happ to an early lead, and he kept the Braves off the scoreboard for three frames. However, the southpaw gave up a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings before being replaced to start the sixth. Happ was by no means dominant in the contest, but his performance was an improvement over his final three outings with Minnesota, during which he posted a collective 11.25 ERA and 2.13 WHIP across 16 innings. It's uncertain how long Happ will remain in the rotation with both Jack Flaherty (oblique) and Miles Mikolas (forearm) nearing a return to the active roster.